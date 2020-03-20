Rogers Co. Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Release Dog On Deputies
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County man is in jail after the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said he called 911 with threats then resisted arrest.
News On 6 has the audiotape of the phone call that led to an arrest warrant.
John Underwood called the 911 Center and said, "I'm standing on my porch with a shotgun. If anybody climbs my fence and walks around on my five acres with a flashlight is trespassing. Do you understand me?"
The sheriff's office said Underwood called after seeing deputies near his home.
He then said, "I don't need some moron cop walking. Shut up.”
You can then hear the dispatcher on the other end of the line say, “sir, it’s 6:30. If you see anything suspicious call 911, they are looking for somebody."
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said his deputies were searching for suspects accused of stealing cars and breaking into cars and that his deputies weren't even on Underwood's property at that time.
"He tries to sick a dog that couldn't find its way through the fence or get over the fence, but the dog had run up close to where the deputies where. Had the dog been able to get over a real fence we would have had someone bit," said Walton.
The Rogers County District Attorney charged Underwood with releasing a dangerous dog on a law enforcement officer and for calling 911 with a false alarm. Documents said when deputies went to serve that arrest warrant, "Underwood came also to the door with a shotgun in his hands."
"He's at the door knowing with our loud announcement that we have a warrant. He's been told that he's got a gun in his hand," said Walton.
Documents said Underwood finally put the gun down but refused to open the door. Deputies had to kick it in to make the arrest. Walton said he wants people to know this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.
"They are out here in the middle of the night trying to do God’s work and encounter an absolute piss-ant like this," said Walton.