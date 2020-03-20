Domestic Violence Intervention Services Prepare For Increase In Reports Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Self-isolation may have detrimental consequences for victims of domestic violence.
Domestic violence advocates said they're worried they may see a spike in domestic assault reports.
Domestic Violence Intervention Services said their organization is preparing for an increase in reports of violence as partners are forced to be together in a high stress situation.
“This is all about power and control," said Molly Bryant.
Molly Bryant with DVIS said her organization offers help for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and more.
She said many abusers turn to violence because they want to control stressful situations that are out of their control, like COVID-19.
“We fully expect to see an increase in domestic violence incidents and we’re seeing heightened stress in our community," Bryant said.
Bryant said self-isolation and quarantine might make victims feel like they’re not able to leave their abuser.
“Also, with children are home, as much as we love them, they can add stress."
She said China has seen a spike in domestic violence since the outbreak. She wants victims to know DVIS is still open, their shelter is operating and they’re here to help.
“We are still doing everything we can to provide as much assistance to survivors in our community as we can," she said.
Bryant said their domestic violence hotline, 918.743.5763, is available to help victims at all hours.
Bryant says the shelter, which serves more than 80 people, is working hard to keep clean but they are in need of cleaning supplies and donations. Here's their website if you want to help.