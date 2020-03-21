Tulsa Police: Suspect Wounded While Endangering Officers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say an officer shot a man in the arm Saturday morning after he drove off with an officer hanging out of his car.
Police say they responded to a call about a suspicious car near 31st and Havard and when they arrived they saw Michael Devon Delaney in the car with a gun on the passenger's side seat.
Officers say Delaney refused to follow orders so they tried to physically remove him from the car. That's when officers say Delaney tried to speed off with an officer partially in the car. At some point, the officer managed to shoot Delaney in the arm causing him to lose control of the car.
According to police, Delaney got out and started running away but officers and a K-9 unit were able to track him down. Police say Delaney's injuries were non-life-threatening and that he has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.