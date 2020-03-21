News
Owasso Businesses Shutting Doors In Response To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Some food courts, restaurants and public places selling food or drinks in the city of Owasso are closing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Businesses are allowed to use delivery or curbside pickup for the time being. The closure will include bars, taverns, theaters, museums, and gyms. The exception to this is in house cafeterias that serve residents or employees such as at hospitals, nursing homes, or child care centers.
Amusement parks and other attractions will also be closed. Owners of other businesses are encouraged to follow C-D-C guidelines