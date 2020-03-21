News
Broken Arrow Man Accused Of DUI Hit-And-Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - A teenager is in the hospital and a man is in jail following a hit and run Friday afternoon.
Broken Arrow police say they were sent to Lynn Lane and Highway 51 to respond to a hit and run report. Once they arrived, they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for head and leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect, Luis Enrique Barasa-Rodriguez was later stopped by a Wagoner County Deputy for driving recklessly. He is being held on a charge of leaving the scene of an injury collision and DUI.