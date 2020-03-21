Oklahoma's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Rise Slightly To 53
Four more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported by state health officials Saturday, a rise of four from the day before.
The majority of cases are in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties, 32 of the 53 total. Cleveland County has 12 cases, while Oklahoma County has 20, according to the new numbers released Saturday.
|County
|COVID-19 Cases by County*
|Canadian
|2
|Cleveland
|12
|Custer
|1
|Garvin
|2
|Grady
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Kay
|3
|Logan
|1
|McClain
|1
|Oklahoma
|20
|Pawnee
|2
|Payne
|1
|Tulsa
|5
|Washington
|1
|Total
|53
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma are between the ages of 18-49, with 50-64 next on the list. Seniors 65-and-over are at 11 cases so far.
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases*
|00-04
|2
|05-17
|0
|18-49
|24
|50-64
|16
|65+
|11
|Total
|53
|Age Range
|0-79 yrs
You can view these tables and more information about COVID-19 on the state's coronavirus website.
