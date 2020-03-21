News
Stitt Issues Executive Order To Allow University Labs To Conduct Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing
Saturday, March 21st 2020, 8:11 PM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced an executive order that will allow for a more urgent response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.
The order will open labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to "perform COVID-19 testing" and a host of benefits to nurses in Oklahoma.
Nurses with inactive licenses can quickly earn certification and practice medicine whether they are tax compliant or not.
Prescriptions of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine will also be capped in order for an available supply to COVID-19 patients, among other implemented proclamations.