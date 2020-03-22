Tulsa-Based Non-Profit Seeks To Help Military Families Affected By Coronavirus (COVID-19)
A new goal of Soldier's Wish is to help military members, past and present, who have been financially affected by the outbreak.
The non-profit's acting executive director, Lyndsey Tyler, said efforts have expanded across the country.
"We're Tulsa-based, and to date, we've granted wishes in 27 states," Tyler said.
Tyler said the group fulfills wishes for those who are actively serving in all braces, as well as veterans and their families.
"It's anything that will make a positive impact on their life on a sustainable level," Tyler said.
Tyler said they’ve seen a lot of new needs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Soldier’s Wish is helping one family where both a veteran and his wife lost their jobs and have small children.
Tyler said now more than ever is the time to stand up for those who've served.
"Everyone has known someone who's served, whether it's an immediate relative or a dear friend, it's someone not that far removed,” Tyler said. “Everyone knows someone that's served, so it's time we serve them, and anytime we get the opportunity to give back to those who've served our country it's truly and honor and a blessing for us.”
If you know a military family who's been financially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, you can nominate them at www.soldierswish.org.