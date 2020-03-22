Social Distancing Workout Options
TULSA, Oklahoma - Many people are staying at home right to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but with gyms closed as well, it doesn't leave a lot of options for working out.
If you have dumbbells or exercise bands, you can find free exercises online that work for you. Some people may benefit from methods like HITT or High-intensity interval training workouts that don’t require any equipment at all. Ultimately just move, listen to your body, rest and relax when you need to.
Corepower steaming:
Peloton Free streaming app Download:
Nike workout app:
Nike Training Club takes the freemium app approach, offering a vast workout library with exercises aimed at body parts or fitness objectives and with workouts stretching from 15 to 45 minutes and varying intensities
FitOn:
FitOn aims to be a Netflix-style service for exercise videos, offering a vast array of video exercise classes, with varying training techniques and objectives.
Couch to 5K training app:
Active.com's Couch-to-5K is designed to gently ease couch potatoes and casual runners and joggers into running 5K courses over time.