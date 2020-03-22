News
Sen. Rand Paul Diagnosed With Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Sunday, March 22nd 2020, 1:02 PM CDT
Updated:
Associated Press
United States Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on his official Twitter account Sunday afternoon.
The tweet reads: "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."
He is the first U.S. Senator to be diagnosed with COVID-19.