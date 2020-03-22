News
Gov. Stitt To Hold Sunday Press Conference On Coronavirus (COVID-19) In Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt is scheduled to host a press conference at 5 p.m. Sunday from the Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute in northeast Oklahoma City.
Still will provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The press conference comes hours after Stitt expanded the Governor's Solution Task Force aimed at providing a thorough response to COVID-19.
A few members of the governor's task force will also speak at the press conference including Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum, Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge as well as Oklahoma National Guard Adjutant General Major General Michael Thompson.