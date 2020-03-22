News
Oklahoma City Man Pronounced Dead Three Days After Accident In McIntosh County
A 74-year-old Oklahoma City man was pronounced dead Sunday after he and two other men were involved in a Thursday accident in McIntosh County.
According to OHP, James Soulsby was injured after the car he was in lost control, hydroplaned off Interstate 40 westbound and struck a tree.
The other two passengers reported no injuries.
OHP reported Soulsby as the only person in the vehicle who did not wear their seat belt.
Soulsby was admitted to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa in stable condition.
The medical examiner declared Soulsby dead shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.