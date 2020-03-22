Tulsa Leaders Provide Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update As Statewide Cases Climb To 67
Tulsa city leaders on Sunday updated the community on the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said people who went to one of 27 states with confirmed community spread of COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.
The CDC sayid 27 states including Arkansas, Louisiana, California, New York, Colorado and Illinois all have evidence of community spread.
"We're asking all those who traveled to be safe and responsible, not only protect yourself but protect those around you," Dart said.
If you went to one of those 27 states, the Tulsa Health Department suggests taking your temperature twice a day and to keep an eye on a possible fever, trouble breathing or have a cough.
City leaders said you can help stop the spread by limiting the number of people you come in contact with and by washing your hands.
"The less people you have human contact with, the better your odds of not contracting this virus or spreading it," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
Bynum is now applauding the tough decisions by mayors in surrounding cities like Broken Arrow and Jenks for following Tulsa's lead in requiring many businesses to scale back.
"Each of these cities is recognizing the importance of CDC guidelines," Bynum said.
THD is working on the criteria for medical masks for people to donate, so hospitals can put them to use. THD said it will be working with the city and county on a way for those donations to be collected.
A shelter-at-home order isn't on the horizon, officials said. State leaders say an order like that is out of the question at this time.