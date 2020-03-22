Gov. Stitt Announces More Response Tactics To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acknowledged the anxiety Oklahomans may have at this time, but also emphasized his confidence in Oklahoma getting through the COVID-19 pandemic together.
“I know that Oklahomans are fearful and anxious in this uncertain time,” Stitt said. “We are all dealing with a little bit of anxiety.”
Governor Stitt announced more response tactics in response to the outbreak. The increased response includes adding four mobile testing sites throughout the state: one in Oklahoma County, Tulsa County, Kay County and Pittsburg County.
There will also be more labs available for testing of COVID-19.
"If our labs are running at maximum capacity, we will be able to test an additional 10,000 Oklahomans,” Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum said.
Health officials said positive cases will increase with more testing, but flattening the curve of increasing cases remains important by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“Our call is that of personal responsibility,” Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge said. “Social distancing works. It is our single most effective means immuting transport of this virus.”
Another big concern addressed is personal protective equipment for frontline workers.
Stitt said they have just over nine days worth of gear remaining, but more is on the way.
“We are setting up a process to where hospitals can let us know when they are critical,” Stitt said. “We have to put together a green, yellow and red (system) and tiered the need of hospitals based on their ICU’s and positive patients.”
Governor Stitt also deployed the Oklahoma National Guard to help, but said he has no plans to shut off the state's borders or to go on lockdown.