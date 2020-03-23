TPS Begins Serving Meals To Students While Closed Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA, Oklahoma - Happening Monday, Several local school districts will begin giving out meals to students who are currently out of school due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Many students in Tulsa rely on school meals to help provide food, and now that schools across northeastern Oklahoma are closed, they could go hungry.
Starting Monday, Tulsa Public Schools will begin its Grab and Go and Mobile Meals programs.
All children 18 and under will get free meals from Monday, March 23rd until Friday, April 3rd.
TPS said the programs may go longer if schools remain closed.
On Monday, TPS will offer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m.
Starting Tuesday, The will only offer meals during lunch time, but they will be giving families lunch and breakfast meals to have for the following day.
The Grab and Go and Mobile Meal locations are all over town.
For a full list, click here.