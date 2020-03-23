Oklahoman Makes Non-Coronavirus (COVID-19) Face Masks For Hospital Staff
We've heard about the recent shortage of mask for health care workers, but some Oklahomans are stepping up to help.
Theresa Smith saw a request on Facebook and answered the call. She has made about 40 masks for hospital workers.
Although these masks are not for healthcare workers who are treating patients with coronavirus (COVID-19), they can be used for others such as janitors, office clerks, and other positions.
Theresa said it doesn't take long and it feels good to be helping.
"I know there's a shortage in face masks, and they're really easy to sew and make at home, especially while we're in quarantine." Theresa said. "All you need is elastic and some cotton fabric."
Theresa went on to explain what size fabric you would need to make a face mask.
"These are cut into 9x6 rectangles. If you cut them three thick, it will help prevent the spread; it makes them a little more effective" Theresa explained. "In about 10 minutes, you come up with a useable face mask for health care professionals."
