Teachers, School Officials Offer Tips For Learning While Away From School
Many parents are home with their kids as Oklahoma schools have been forced to close until April 6th.
Many teachers are gathering resources for parents to try and make this process as easy as possible. They said you don't have to make it too difficult, just make sure your kids are still actively learning during this time off.
Bristow Public Schools administrators and principals have been working to gather some online resources for parents and students of all ages.
They have everything from links for fun interactive math games to ACT prep for high school students.
Elementary School Principal Debbie Ponder said if your kids are younger, she recommends reading with them for at least 20 minutes a day and having them read back to you, playing cards, or even writing a letter.
Ponder said even if children don't learn anything new, it's important to retain the information they've already learned so far this year.
Even though we're in school for 7.5 hours a day, it doesn't mean we do worksheets all that time." Ponder said. "So, be realistic with your expectations of what your child is going to do. Do things like building with Legos, cooking, or building a garden." Ponder said.
These activities are some that require math skills.
"Do things where you can take math and put it into practical uses." Ponder said.