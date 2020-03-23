The front that crossed the area a few days back will slowly lift northward later today in response to an incoming mid-level disturbance. The result will be increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, including the threat of a few strong to severe storms, mostly overnight. All modes of severe weather will remain possible but the main threat in this pattern is usually large hail. Unfortunately, the main period for severe storm development will once again be mostly late this evening into overnight, from about 1am tonight through 8am Tuesday morning. We may be dealing with some capping or inversion issues for part of the time period, which may limit the coverage of storms. Regardless, we’ll not make any changes to the current set of probabilities and this will remain at 60%.