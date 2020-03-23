Tulsa Assistant Principal Helps Students Stay Active While Schools Close Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Assistant Principal is coming up with a way to help his students stay active while they're out of school due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Rob Kaiser said he saw teachers doing read-a-longs and foreign language lessons online and wanted to find a way to help kids get through this time off.
Kaiser is the assistant principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy, but he used to be a P.E. teacher; so, he used that background to come up with a workout video to help kids stay active at home.
Kaiser said people loved the video and reached out to him to ask if he had any other activities he would be able to share online.
Now, he's sharing videos every day. Kaiser hopes his students can maintain healthy habits while they're away from school.
"Being inside can be somewhat stressful and somewhat depressing to be inside all day, and we're hoping that these activities give parents and families the opportunity to get out, to move, to bring some joy to their day" Kaiser said.
You can see the workout videos every weekday at 11:30 a.m. on the Tulsa Public Schools Facebook page.