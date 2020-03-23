Coronavirus (COVID-19) Taking Toll On Oklahoma's Economy
TULSA, Oklahoma - The coronavirus (COVID-19) is taking a toll on Oklahoma's economy with the state's unemployment numbers going up considerably in the past week.
Experts are calling it a perfect storm that is hitting our state's economy right now.
The Journal Record reports more the 3,100 unemployment claims were filed halfway through last week--with more than 1,000 claims alone from last Tuesday into Wednesday.
The weekly average in the previous month was nearly 1,550.
The Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission said the hospitality industry has been hit the hardest, and it is the third-largest provider for jobs in Oklahoma.
The report said the oil and gas industry has also been in decline as a result of low energy prices.
Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order waiving the requirement that people wait one week after being laid off to file initial claims.