State Superintendent Hofmeister Asks Schools To Donate Medical Supplies
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking school leaders across the state to help hospitals and nursing homes by donating needed items like hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfecting wipes.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a draining facility's supply of personal protective equipment or PPE.
Patti Davis the president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, stressed the importance of the supplies writing in part.
"We must protect our healthcare professionals on the front lines of this pandemic so they can continue providing life-saving care to their patients. Any supplies provided by the schools to their local hospitals will help fill a desperate gap."