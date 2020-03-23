News
1921 Mass Graves Test Excavation Postponed In Tulsa
Monday, March 23rd 2020, 1:35 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - City officials say that due to the COVID-19 threat the test excavation for 1921 mass graves will be postponed until it is safe to continue.
The City says they received guidance provided by the University of Oklahoma, the team leading the research, to postpone the test excavation. The City will provide an update once a new date is scheduled.
For more information on the process, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/1921graves.