News On 6's 18 professional storm trackers, combined with Osage Sky News 6 HD, and our Osage Casino Skycam network, each give our meteorologists an important view of Oklahoma's severe weather. So whether it's in the air, on the ground or in the Bob Mills Weather Center, News On 6 will keep you advised, as we look forward to even more technology over our next seven decades of keeping Oklahomans safe.