News On 6 Weather App Keeps You Weather-Aware Wherever You Are
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma weather can change in an instant, so it's vital you have the information you need, day or night.
Our free News On 6 weather app is available for both iPhone and Android. It can give you up to the minute information 24/7.
Once your download is complete, just click on the settings button in the upper right-hand corner. You can then pick specific locations where you want weather alerts.
You have the option to make sure you always get alerts about your current location, but you can also add other locations like your home, work or your child's school.
We've also made sure you can get the latest information about storms outside of Oklahoma. It's as easy as typing out-of-state addresses for family or other loved ones.
Once you have your locations selected, you can pick from dozens of alerts you want to be notified about. Choices range from fog, to freeze and heat alerts. You can also find out if lightning is within 15 miles of your location, be warned about tornadoes, thunderstorms, blizzards, even hurricanes.
No matter the weather season, whatever the location, News On 6 is there for you, anytime, anywhere.