News
Tulsa Flower Shop Shows Compassion By Handing Out Free Bouquets
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local flower shop is handing out free bouquets after two farms donated flowers.
“It’s important to share right now,” said Ann-Marie Foy, the owner of French Bouquet. “It’s important to show compassion. I think it’s important to do something a little bit differently.”
The French Bouquet said farms were going to throw away the flowers. Due to lack of weddings and events, they decided to hand them out for free.
The shop plans to hand out 250 bouquets in hopes of making people smile during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Foy said Bear Creek Farms in Stillwater and Birch Lane Farm in Bixby donated the flowers.