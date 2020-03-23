Oklahoma Schools Offerings Free 'To Go' Meals For Students
With spring break over and no indication that schools will reopen before fall, the focus is now shifting to feeding children. The school lunch program has a summer feeding component. That's the model for what started on Monday with no end in sight.
A steady flow of cars stopped by the Union 6th and 7th Grade Center, with families picking up meals for their children.
At the school, the staff says the need for food lasts all year not just because of the uncertainty of what's ahead, with classes out and many parents off work. In the usually crowded cafeteria, Kitchen staff assembled hundreds of to-go bags, unsure if children would be eating at school anytime soon.
Union has three sites where parents can pick up meals, including Jefferson Elementary.
Tulsa Public Schools is more spread out, with 40 sites for meal pick up, including Hoover Elementary.
The district also has a bus route, with 170 stops at schools and neighborhoods, handing sack lunches out the window.
The plan for most districts now is to go at least two weeks, or until a more long term solution is decided.
Every district is setting up their own hours and procedures, so you'll have to check with yours for specifics - with this one exception - no eating indoors at the school, and no close contact handing out the meals.
You can find a full list HERE