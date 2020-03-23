Cleveland City Leaders To Act Fast In Hopes to Slow Spread Of Coronavirus Outbreak
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise in Oklahoma, the small town of Cleveland is scrambling to stop the spread.
“Everybody is worried,” said Clint Stout, the police chief. “Everybody who lives here is worried and concerned about it."
Stout said people in town are nervous because of the three cases confirmed in Pawnee County, two of which are in Cleveland.
"It is concerning, but we are taking steps at the city level,” said Stout.
The city council is meeting Monday night to decide whether to give the mayor and vice mayor more power in calling a state of emergency.
Mayor Scott Rusher said he anticipates they'll follow suit of surrounding communities and have a stricter lock down.
Right now, all public facilities are closed, and many restaurants have voluntarily switched to take out only.
"Most of them are staying open for the drive-thru service and they do need support,” said Stout.
The growing concern comes after the death of a Cleveland man in his 50s over the weekend.
The Cleveland Community Service Center, a non-profit that helps people with developmental disabilities, confirms the man who died was one of their clients.
While they won't release his name or many details, they do confirm they've locked down all three of their group homes in town and are working with the CDC and state department of health.
While the investigation into that is ongoing, the community is mourning the loss.
"Our hearts go out to the family that was effected in the death, and we pray for them every day. A loss of any one of our citizens is heartbreaking to all of us,” said Stout.
Stout said they’re also changing the way they do some policing.
They try to keep a six-foot distance and are taking reports by phone if an officer doesn’t have to be there.