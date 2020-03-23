Tulsa Regional Chamber Encouraging Small Businesses Amid States Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking a proactive approach in helping small businesses during this tough economic time.
According to Chamber President Mike Neal, 90% of their members are small businesses.
A new report from the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development shows new jobs are at a near standstill. According to the report, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, and Marshals are closing their doors for two weeks. AT&T is also closing most stores, leaving just one open in each market area.
Neal said the chamber is partnering with the Tulsa Health Department to help local hospitals collect medical supplies and other needed items. The chamber is helping businesses in the area by providing tips and hosting workshops on how to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus.
"We are doing our dead level best to be responsive to them, to be visible, to try to help them in a positive fashion and address their challenges," said Neal.
If you are business owner and want advice on how prepare and ride out this economic slowdown, check out this link.