Pair Of Oklahoma Medical Professionals Stranded In Peru
Two Oklahomans stranded in Peru for more than a week are trying to get home. They're both medical professionals, and know they're need to help back home, but don't know when that will be.
That man said he and his girlfriend went to Peru for a short trip before any travel restrictions were put into place. Now they say they don’t know when or how they’ll get home.
Dr. Nicholas Musso and his girlfriend, Caroline Latonio, planned their trip to see Machu Picchu months ago. They arrived in Cusco to start their adventure about two weeks ago.
“When we got there, they told us the government was closing off all their borders," Musso said.
Musso said they raced to the airport to get a flight home.
“We got there, and they told us all the flights were full or canceled," he said.
So he said the couple, and thousands of other Americans, were told they would have to quarantine in their hotel in Peru for two weeks. He said at least 25 of the Americans stuck in Peru are from Oklahoma.
"We’ve been in quarantine about seven to eight days. The U.S. started taking back Americans about two days ago," Musso said.
Musso, a doctor at OU in Tulsa, said he and his girlfriend, Latonio, a nurse, want to get home so they can help people affected by COVID-19. So he said he's reached out to Oklahoma state leaders for help.
"I just want to advocate for everyone here, for the Oklahomans, the people running out of medication, money," Musso said. "We really need people to step up and help us so we can get home.”
The US Embassy in Lima said about 500 Americans made it home as of Monday.
Musso said the couple's quarantine is expected to last until the end of the month.