Tulsa Police Search For People Accused Of Beating Man, Stealing His Car
TULSA - Tulsa police arrested one person and are searching for another after they said a man was beaten and his car was stolen.
Police have arrested Samantha Smith, who they said was driving the stolen car and led police on a chase.
Detectives believe it all started as a set up. They said the victim knew Samantha Smith and they met up at an apartment complex, but they said at least three or four other people with Smith, beat the victim and then robbed him.
Detectives said Smith and the victim were hanging out earlier in the day and got into some sort of a fight.
They said later that night they met up again at the Ive Place Apartments so Smith could her belongings out of the victim’s car.
They said three or four people with Smith beat the victim in the face then took his money, cell phone and car keys.
They said Smith took off with the man’s car.
Officers said they spotted the car and tried to stop it, but smith took off, then crashed into a curb.
They said she ran from the car with a BB gun and they arrested her shorty after.
“He was beat up. She tried to claim that she did it herself, but he indicated there were several male subjects who assisted her with that, said Lt. Brian Blair with the Tulsa Police Department.
If you know anything that can help police identify the other people involved call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.