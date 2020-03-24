A strong upper level trough currently well to our west will near the state by the second half of the week. A lead disturbance may eject around the base of this feature by Thursday as a surface front moves from the central plains into northern OK by Thursday night. As this occurs, the main trough to the west will begin moving east. Pressure falls will occur along the Rockies and the front will become stationary somewhere across northern OK or southern Kansas. A few storms will likely develop Thursday night or Friday morning, more than likely slightly north of the metro, and mostly along the northern side of the boundary into southern Kansas. This chance will remain near or less than 20% for the period of Thursday night and Friday morning. Even though chances are low, any storms that develop would be severe but mostly north of the metro. Friday morning to midday the front may waffle slightly in position but remain nearby as the main upper trough approaches. A new surface low pressure area is likely to develop across southeastern Colorado or far northwestern OK by Friday evening with additional storms likely near the stalled boundary and the surface low. The exact positioning of these features will hold the key to specific storm locations for Friday night and Saturday morning. These could totally miss the metro while having impacts across eastern OK as the front moves southward into early Saturday morning. Or storms may be more concentrated ahead of the surface low and impact north central and northeastern OK during this period. It's too early to know with any confidence at this point, so I'll keep a decent mention of storms for this latter period. If the timing holds, most of the weekend will be fine, other than early Saturday morning. Temperatures this weekend support lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the 60s.