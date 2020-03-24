Tulsa Health Dept. To Give Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update
There are now 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma, and there are 11 confirmed cases are in Tulsa County.
The Tulsa Health Department is expected to give another update about COVID-19 in Tulsa County on Tuesday.
The state's second COVID-19 death was confirmed over the weekend in Pawnee County.
The first death happened last week in Tulsa County.
Oklahoma Democrats said they want Governor Kevin Stitt to issue a statewide shutdown of bars--gyms--and indoor dining at restaurants.
Representative Emily Virgin sent the governor a letter saying "without statewide action, COVID-19 will continue to spread within our communities."
They're also asking the Governor to enact a temporary suspension of evictions and utility cutoffs.
The Governor said Sunday a mandated shutdown is not on the table.