Tulsa Non-Profit Helps Kids in Crisis During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Something we all could use right now is a little joy, and one local non-profit is making sure they bring some joy to those who really need it.
Joy in the Cause is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families facing life altering situations.
Right now, with nearly everyone at home due to COVID-19, they're seeing a big need when it comes to helping kids in crisis.
One way Joy in the Cause helps those kids is by putting together backpacks filled with things like toiletries, shoes, activity books, and stuffed animals.
The organization gives those backpacks to first responders, who then give them to kids who really need them.
"Almost a thousand backpacks went out just last week, and we plan on getting more out in droves. We are so grateful for any support we can get to help these children," said Joy in the Cause founder, Lisa Bain.
If you'd like to help a child in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
To learn more about how Joy in the Cause helps the Tulsa community, click here.