City Of Bixby Asks Business Owners To Prepare For Emergency Closure
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The City Of Bixby is asking all business owners to prepare an emergency closure plan in case the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worsens in Tulsa County.
Just like Tulsa, the City of Bixby is limiting what businesses can and can't stay open in order stop the spread of COVID-19.
Bixby City Council passed an ordinance Monday night prohibiting people from dining-in at restaurants.
Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday night, all restaurants in Bixby can only provide curbside pickup or drive-thru options.
Public gatherings of 10 or more people are also prohibited.
Additionally, bars, museums, movie theaters, performance venues, and gyms are all closed until the state of emergency is over in the city.
As of Monday morning, Tulsa County has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.