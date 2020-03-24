Mannford Grocery Store Begins Free Delivery Service For Some Customers
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A northeastern Oklahoma grocery store is going the extra mile to make sure its taking care of its most vulnerable customers.
Phelps Market in Mannford will start delivering groceries in the community for the first time Tuesday -- at no extra cost -- to the elderly, immuno-compromised or others who might have special needs or circumstances.
It's also offering online shopping and free grocery pickup.
Owner Susan Phelps said she and her team had been working on a mobile site for months, but decided to launch it a few months early in an effort help stop the spread of the COVID-19.
The Phelps Market app and website went live and the market's pick-up service officially started Monday, with a big response.
“I have two people at home with asthma and a husband with a very badly broken leg. I don't want to take any chances, so I am very appreciative of Phelps doing this for us,” said Mannford resident Carol Madding as she waited for her groceries in the pick-up line.
The grocery store started opening its store an hour early last week so those 65 and older could shop before other customers. Susan said some mornings there’s a line of people waiting before the doors open.
And now she sees the need is growing in the small community and wanted to do what she could to make life right now a little easier for customers.
Phelps Market is relying on volunteers to make the delivery service work. Susan hopes more folks will be willing to help out so it can deliver to outlying towns, too -- like Cushing, Cleveland, Olive, Jennings, Terlton, Yale and any other community in the area.
“A small community can come together and take care of each other and help each other and appreciate it and I do think people after this will look at things differently as far as the small business in supporting them,” said Susan.
Phelps is asking for patience as it works to keep shelves stocked and while it gets everything up and running online.