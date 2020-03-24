The IOC has faced pressure to postpone the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to start July 24, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USOPC surveyed more than 4,000 athletes and nearly seven in 10 U.S. Olympic hopefuls say they don't think the Tokyo Games will be fair if they are held in July, prompting leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to conclude "it's more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising."