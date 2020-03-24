1 Death Reported In Cleveland Co.; 109 Total Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In State, Officials Report
One person has died of the coronavirus in Cleveland County, marking the first death in the Oklahoma City metro area from COVID-19, state health officials reported Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Oklahoma is now at 109, which went up by 28 from Monday. The state health department originally reported 106 confirmed cases Tuesday morning, but Gov. Kevin Stitt and his officials announced 109 cases were confirmed in Oklahoma.
Three total deaths have been reported in Oklahoma. The other deaths were reported in Tulsa and Pawnee counties.
The Cleveland County death was of a woman in her 60s. The other two deaths were of men in their 50s.
The virus has spread to 19 counties in the state.
The following numbers are a breakdown from the 106 confirmed cases reported Tuesday morning.
Oklahoma County still has the most cases with 41. Cleveland County has 22 cases. Tulsa County has 12 cases.
Kay County has five cases. Pawnee and Canadian counties have four cases in their respective counties. Payne County has three cases. Garvin, Noble and Washington counties have two cases in their respective counties. Grady, Logan, McClain, Pontotoc, Custer, Wagoner, Jackson, Mayes and Muskogee counties each have one case per county.
Two confirmed cases in Cleveland County are from a nursing home in Norman, a spokesman for the nursing home reported Tuesday.
The two cases were from Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman. They were taken to Norman Regional Hospital for treatment after they exhibited symptoms over the weekend. The nursing home was notified late Monday both patients tested positive for the virus and one died.
Fifty of the cases are female patients and 56 are male patients.
Twenty-five patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.
The age range for the patients are 0 to 91 years. Two patients are of the ages 0 to 4; 26 patients are the ages of 18 to 35; 23 patients are the ages 36-49; 26 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 29 patients are ages 65 or older.
So far, 735 state public health laboratory tests have returned negative. This number does not include the private laboratory negative results, state health officials said Tuesday.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
Related: Oklahoma's Total Coronavirus Cases Up To 81, State Health Officials Report
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.