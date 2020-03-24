1 Death Reported In Cleveland Co.; 106 Total Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In State, Health Officials Report
One person has died of the coronavirus in Cleveland County, marking the first death in the Oklahoma City metro area from COVID-19, state health officials reported Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Oklahoma is now at 106, which went up by 25 from Monday.
Three total deaths have been reported in Oklahoma. The other deaths were reported in Tulsa and Pawnee counties.
The virus has spread to 19 counties in the state. Oklahoma County still has the most cases with 41. Cleveland County has 22 cases. Tulsa County has 12 cases. Kay County has five cases. Pawnee and Canadian counties have four cases in their respective counties. Payne County has three cases. Garvin, Noble and Washington counties have two cases in their respective counties. Grady, Logan, McClain, Pontotoc, Custer, Wagoner, Jackson, Mayes and Muskogee counties each have one case per county.
Fifty of the cases are female patients and 56 are male patients.
Twenty-five patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
