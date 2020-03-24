'Joy In The Cause' Donates Backpacks To Kids In Crisis
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - On Tuesday a local non-profit is making sure they bring some joy to those who really need it.
"Joy in the Cause" helps people facing life-altering situations. With nearly everyone at home due to COVID-19, they're seeing a big need when it comes to helping kids in crisis.
One way "Joy in the Cause" helps those kids is by putting together backpacks that are filled with things like toiletries, shoes, activity books, and stuffed animals.
They give those backpacks to first responders who then give them to kids in crisis.
Lisa Bain, Joy in the Cause Founder:
"Almost a thousand backpacks went out just last week and we plan on getting out more in droves. We are so grateful for any support we can get to help these children," said Joy in the Cause Founder Lisa Bain.
