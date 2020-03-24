2 House Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus
Two employees of the Oklahoma House of Representatives have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), House officials confirmed to News 9.
The health department is investigating the interactions of both employees.
A state Senate staffer tested positive for the virus last week.
Senior Advisor of Policy and Communications John Estus told News 9 the two employees were among an at-risk group of less than 50 tested at the Capitol on March 17 following the positive case of the Senate staffer.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka issued a statement saying, "All Oklahomans affected by this virus need everyone's support, prayers and attention. These employees have our full support during this time. This virus can affect anyone anywhere, which is why the Legislature took swift, unprecedented steps last week to protect ourselves and the public from further risk at this time."
Of the at risk group tested, there were no other positive tests, according to the news release.
The Legislature continues to take precautionary actions to prevent the spread of the virus, including an emergency rule allowing for proxy voting so members can vote remotely if necessary.