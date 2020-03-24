AG Hunter Issues Consumer Alert Concerning At-Home Coronavirus Tests
Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a consumer alert after his office received reports of individuals trying to sell at-home tests for COVID-19.
So far, the attorney general's consumer protection unit has received more than 130 complaints in connection with the coronavirus since the national emergency was declared on March 13.
Testing for COVID-19 in Oklahoma is only conducted in a verified lab. After a test is completed, the results are sent only to the ordering physician. Neither the results of a test, nor the status of pending tests will be given over the phone.
“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Hunter said. “Additionally, no health care provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random. Oklahomans need to be on notice that this fraud is happening in our state, and it will likely become even more prevalent in the coming days. Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority.”