News
Amber & Brooks In The Kitchen: Homemade Birthday Cake
TULSA, Oklahoma - A lot of people consider baking to be a form of therapy but you may feel like your decorating skills aren't that great. KVOO's Amber and Brooks have some tips on how to make your birthday cake look like you bought it from a bakery.
Basic Buttercream
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 3 1/2 to 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 to 2 tablespoons heavy cream or milk
- 1/2 tsp salt
Put butter in a mixer and turn on low speed. Add vanilla, and once it’s blended, slowly begin to add the powdered sugar. Once you’ve added half the sugar, add the heavy cream or milk. Add salt, then the remaining powdered sugar, and mix until light and fluffy!