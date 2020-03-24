“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me. I am doing well and feel much better. I’m glad I followed the health professionals’ advice to the tee. That’s what we all need to do now: stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.” .