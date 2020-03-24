Oklahoma Senator Paul Rosino Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
A member of the Oklahoma State Senate has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Senator Paul Rosino, (R)-Oklahoma City said in a statement Tuesday that he is recovering and doing well.
According to the news release, Rosino said he started feeling sick Sunday, March 15 and strictly followed the recommendations of public health officials to stay home, self-isolate and contact a doctor.
Rosino said he was not present at the Senate last week. He also was not among the senators and personnel tested on Tuesday, March 17, after it was confirmed a Senate staffer had tested positive for the virus.
Rosino’s last visit to the Capitol was Thursday, March 12 where he reported feeling well.
The senator plans to work from home as he recovers.
Rosino’s full statement is included below:
“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me. I am doing well and feel much better. I’m glad I followed the health professionals’ advice to the tee. That’s what we all need to do now: stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.” .
“I’m following the doctor’s guidelines and will continue to do so. While I’m at home, though, I’m still working to take care of issues for Senate District 45 residents. I’m also collaborating with Senate colleagues and state government partners as we address health care issues and other important topics related to this health care crisis,” he said.