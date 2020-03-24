Body Of Oklahoma Soldier Killed In Action To Return Home
The body of an Oklahoma hero, who was killed in action, will return home to Tulsa Wednesday morning.
Technical Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, of Owasso, died during a rocket attack in Iraq two weeks ago. He was 28 years old.
Because of COVID-19, family won’t be able to have a “normal” funeral service to say goodbye. Some in the community hope Oklahomans will stand outside, while following CDC guidelines of social distancing, along the procession route with signs or flags to show the family they will not forget Roberts' sacrifice.
Oklahoma Gold Star wife Jane Horton says people could also post a message of appreciation on social media with the hashtag #TSgtMarhsalRoberts to show they care for and support those willing to die protecting our freedoms.
"When a service member gives his life for his country the least we can do is honor and remember them and show our gratitude and it also helps the family heal,” said Oklahoma Gold Star wife, Jane Horton. "What a beautiful thing to do to come together as a community in the great state of Oklahoma and the great city of Tulsa to show the family and his wife, Kristie, just how much we care and how much we remember those on the front lines that are still fighting, bleeding and dying for us."
The body of TSgt. Roberts is expected to arrive at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base at 9:15 tomorrow morning with a procession to Floral Haven to follow.
Below is their route:
(1) Exit base on 46th St. N. (eastbound) to HWY 169
(2) HWY 169 (southbound) to 61st St. exit
(3) 61st St. (eastbound) to 129th E. Ave.
(4) 129th E. Ave. (southbound) to Floral Haven Funeral Home