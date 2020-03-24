Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt Issues 'Safer-At-Home' Order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt issued a “safer-at-home” order and more restrictions on businesses in order to further try to stop the spread of the virus.
State and local leaders said the goal of these new restrictions is to keep too many people from getting sick at once so healthcare facilities and equipment will not be pushed past their capacity.
Stitt's “safer-at-home” means all elderly and people with compromised immune systems in Oklahoma need to stay home.
“Until April 30, our most vulnerable population is safer at home unless it's the grocery store or pharmacy," Stitt said.
Governor Stitt also mandated all non-essential businesses, like bars and salons shut down Wednesday night by midnight, in the 19 Oklahoma counties with a positive COVID-19 case.
His office has provided a list of what the federal government said is essential and non-essential.
He said he’s also imposing a ban on groups of more than 10 people in our state effective tonight at midnight
He's not allowing any elective surgeries, minor procedures, or non-emergency dental procedures for the next 14 days.
Dr. Kayse Shrum with the OSU Center for Health Sciences said this plan is designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We believe this approach will keep us from having a steep curve from what our health care infrastructure can handle here in Oklahoma," Shrum said.
Although the positive number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma is just above 100, Stitt said the real number is likely much higher. He said 10,000 tests will be in Oklahoma by the end of the week.
“I know we're closer to 500 and getting into the thousands, we’re not standing by idle, we're working around the clock," Stitt said.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also said today that he was issuing his own executive order banning groups of 10 or more and that Tulsa Police will be enforcing the orders as they have already with bars, dine-in restaurants, and more.
The governor also said the plan is to designate two hospitals in the state to treat COVID-19 patients, so experts and equipment can be funneled to those two locations.