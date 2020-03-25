News
Cherokee Nation Reports 1st Case Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Cherokee Nation is reporting the first case of COVID-19 in its health care system.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the patient is a man in his 40s, who is self-quarantining. Chief Hoskin says the tribal health care system is following all precautions recommended by the CDC. He says the tribe is tracking down anyone who may have had contact with the patient, so they can be screened.
"A single test result does not mean only one person contracted the virus. The reality is the virus is spreading all over our region," said Hoskin.
Chief Hoskin says the best way to help is to stay home if you can.