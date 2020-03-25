New York Couple Uses 3-D Printer To Create Face Shields For Medical Teams
NEW YORK CITY, New York - Healthcare workers in New York are dealing with shortages in protective gear as they test people for COVID-19 so, a couple is helping by making those supplies.
THE COUPLE TYPICALLY MAKES FURNITURE AND SCULPTURES FROM 3-D PRINTERS BUT SWITCHED TO FACE SHIELDS TO WEAR OVER MASKS WHEN THEY LEARNED OF THE SHORTAGE.
Healthcare workers will wear these shields over medical masks. Right now, 350 are in the hands of workers at various New York testing sites.
"We have all our emergency management personnel using these masks there and that has been critical because this has really helped us get ahead of the curve on testing," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.
People across the country have written to the couple about wanting these face shields and many want to volunteer as well.