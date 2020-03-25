The Market On 66 In Catoosa Closed, Will Deliver To Customers
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - There are currently 3 deaths and 109 positive cases of Covid 19 in Oklahoma.
19 counties in Oklahoma have a positive case and that's causing the governor to issue a new order to close all non-essential businesses in those counties on Wednesday.
The owners of a Catoosa vendor mall didn't wait for the governor's order to close, they chose to shut down earlier this week.
The owners of "The Market On 66" say they made that decision after Governor Stitt initially said he didn't plan on requiring businesses to close. Co-owner Kathy Campbell says they have relatives and customers with challenged immune systems and that factored into their call.
The governor changed his mind on Tuesday and ordered all non-essential businesses in the counties that have confirmed cases to close for 21 days starting tonight at 11:59.
Campbell says she believes this is the kind of move it'll take to get COVID-19 under control and that the vendor mall plans on delivering purchases to their customers' doorsteps until they're able to reopen.