Oklahoma Aquarium Launches New Video Series During Shutdown
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Aquarium is among the many businesses closed right now due to COVID-19 concerns.
So, the aquarium launched a new video series on its social media pages showing different exhibits and giving educational talks. The "Okla-Home Aquarium" program will show people how the animals are doing while giving virtual visitors a behind-the-scenes peek at the aquarium.
Each morning at 9:30 the aquarium will post a video on its social media accounts with fun aquatic themed things like a story, lesson, crossword puzzle, word search or bingo. The Aquarium says it's more important now than ever to teach kids about marine life.
The Oklahoma Aquarium is a non-profit that relies on donations to keep everything fed and programs going. If you would like to donate Click Here