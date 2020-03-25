News
FDA Alerts Patients Of Possible EpiPen Device Malfunctions
WASHINGTON, D.C - The FDA is warning epi-pen users there that could be dangerous malfunctions among a limited number of the devices.
The advisory comes after drug makers Pfizer and Mylan informed medical providers that malfunctions could prevent or delay the devices from injecting epinephrine or inject it prematurely.
The drugmakers say the problems could cause death or serious injuries. You can find more information on the FDA Website